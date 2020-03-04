Finnair plans temporary layoffs for all staff in Finland, and more flight cuts

Staff will be subject to layoffs for up to one month during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak - as more Asia and Europe flights are impacted by reduced passenger numbers.

Finnair says it will start negotiations for temporary layoffs affecting all of its staff in Finland.

The layoffs will affect thousands of staff, who could be out of work for 14 to 30 days at a time as the airline looks at ways to trim millions of euros in costs during the coronavirus outbreak.

Finnair says that similar measures will also be taken in countries outside of Finland, with negotiations on the temporary layoffs expected to begin with unions in the middle of March and last for two weeks.

More flights being axed

Finnair has also announced that flights to mainland China, already cut from the schedule for the duration of March, will also not operate during April.

The same extension applies to Hong Kong flights which have been scaled back to one per day – now until the end of April as well.

Flights to Osaka are scaled back during the summer season which begins 29th March from 12 per week to 10; the daily flight to Seoul is canceled from 9th March until 16th April; and the launch of a new route to Busan in South Korea has been pushed back as well from the end of March until the beginning of July.

“Finnair will continue to follow the impacts of the coronavirus situation in demand for flights and will communicate further changes to its flights in due course” the airline says.

In addition to the Asia flights, Finnair is also canceling its flights between Helsinki and Milan for a month from 9th March until 7th April after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised against all but essential travel to regions in northern Italy.

