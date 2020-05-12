Finnair and Finavia expand use of masks for passengers and staff

Passengers are expected to bring their own masks, and employees dealing with customers will have to cover their mouth and nose.

Finnish airports operator Finavia is changing the rules for using face masks at its properties, as the national airline Finnair says passengers and staff must now wear face masks on flights.

In Finnish airports operated by Finavia, all airport employees who deal with customers will be required to wear face masks, and Finavia says it “strongly recommends” that passengers also wear masks.

“Now that Finland is gradually easing the coronavirus-related restrictions, Finavia turns its gaze to the future as well. We are preparing ourselves for the return of air traffic carefully and gradually” says Ulla Lettijeff, Helsinki Airport Director.

“We have already implemented various coronavirus-related measures at our airports and, if necessary, we are ready to adapt our instructions quickly. Right now, we are expanding the use of masks to protect passengers and employees” she adds.

Passengers are being told to use their own masks, although a limited number will be available initially for anyone who doesn’t have one. Airport employees already have access to masks but any employees working in customer service will have to start covering their nose and mouth.

For other companies operating at the airport, Finavia will issue a one-off batch of masks, but the individual employers will be expected to provide face masks for their own staff.

In addition to the new mask requirement, there are other safety features in use throughout Helsinki Airport terminals including extra hand sanitisers; transparent plastic barriers at customer service points; intensified cleaning of contact surfaces; and tape marking safe distances.

Masks for Finnair passengers and crew

Separately on Tuesday, national carrier Finnair said it would require face coverings – either a surgical mask, or a home-made mask, for the entire duration of flights for passengers and crew.

“If you don’t have a mask, you can ask for one from the cabin crew. It’s better to bring your own mask because unfortunately we can’t guarantee that there are enough masks for all customers” says Finnair in a statement, adding that anyone without a mask might be denied boarding to the flight.

Masks can be taken off during the flight for eating or drinking, and children under 7 are not required to wear one.

The number of passengers at Finnish airports has dropped drastically in the last months, with only a few hundred people using Helsinki Airport on some days, mostly returning passengers. Terminal 1 is closed because there is currently no passenger traffic, and Finnair has cut around 90% of its schedule, keeping only services to a handful of key destinations.