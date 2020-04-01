Finland vows to increase coronavirus testing, beefs up crisis coordination unit

The Government aims to double the number of Covid-19 tests from 2,500 each day, in the near future.

The Finnish Government says it will increase coronavirus testing, and strengthen the crisis coordination unit that’s taking the lead on tackling the pandemic.

At a Wednesday press conference, Minister of Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) says that public health authorities will aim to double the number of tests being carried out, from the current 2,500 per day.

So far Finland has conducted more than 22,600 coronavirus tests, but there has been some criticism that public healthcare authorities are only testing patients with severe respiratory symptoms, and health and social care personnel to ensure the health and adequacy of the workforce.

There’s also been questions raised about why Finland isn’t following the World Health Organisation’s mantra to test, trace and treat every case of Covid-19.

The government also says they’ve spent hundreds of millions of euros buying extra protective equipment for healthcare workers with the first consignments arriving this week.

A consortium of of private companies, lead by healthcare firm Mehiläinen, is underwriting the cost of 18,000 tests to be done at a laboratory in South Korea for Finnish patients who might have symptoms, but would not have serious enough symptoms to qualify for testing currently.

The South Korea tests are for workers from companies like Neste, UPM, Fazer and Kesko through their occupational health contracts, and for private individuals who pay for their testing. If a minimum threshold of 18,000 tests is not reached, across six Finnair flights to Seoul, then the companies will step in to pay the cash shortfall.

Government strengthens its own coronavirus team

At Wednesday’s press conference Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) announced that the coronavirus crisis coordination unit would be beefed up from current levels.

Marin admitted that mistakes had been made in the government’s handling of the pandemic as it unfolded in Finland – and highlighted the lack of information available to passengers arriving at Helsinki Airport in particular.

The new look coordination unit, which meets twice each week, will now include the head of government security, head of communications, a senior representative from the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare, and another representative from Marin’s cabinet – as well as the Chiefs of Staff from all ministries.