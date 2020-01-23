Finland ranks 3rd in international corruption and transparency index

Transparency International estimates that Finland has improved slightly, and just behind leaders Denmark and New Zealand.

Finland has ranked third in the annual Corruption Perceptions Index compiled by Transparency International.

The index offers a snapshot of the relative degree of corruption in 180 countries and territories, and draws on 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption by giving them a score of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

This year Finland moves up slight to third position with 86 out of 100, just behind joint-first place leaders New Zealand and Denmark on 87 out of 100.

At the other end of the scale is Somali with 9 out of 100; South Sudan with 12 out of 100; and Syria with 13 out of 100.

Fourteen of the top 20 countries in this year’s list are from Western Europe and the European Union, however those regions are not immune from corruption.

Transparency International praises Estonia for moving up the list over the last decade with “high levels of integrity and transparency” in public institutions; while Malta is put on alert with corruption undermining the rule of law, according to the new report.