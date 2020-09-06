Exploring Finland in autumn – the best outdoor time of the year

With a focus on holidays at home this year, and the autumn school break coming up soon, there's some spectacular wilderness areas in the north and west of Finland you might want to visit.

The leaves are turning yellow, orange and red; the mornings are fresh; and it gets dark again earlier each day – all signs point towards autumn, the best time to enjoy the outdoors in Finland.

Not only are the majority of pesky bugs dead, but also the forests are full of tasty treats, from lingonberries to mushrooms.

Going hiking and camping in the following weeks is a feast for your senses – breathing in the fresh autumn air, seeing Northern Lights and stars at night, and hearing birds and animals call out over pristine lakes and in calm forests.

In this story we’ve got outside adventure ideas to discover Finland’s beautiful autumn destinations – a perfect escape from the bustling city!

Kvarken Archipelago

Four hours north of Helsinki is the tranquil city of Vaasa, which is the gateway to Finland’s only UNESCO Natural World Heritage site, the Kvarken Archipelago.

Arriving in Svedjehamn Harbour in the Kvarken Archipelago you will fall in love right away with the picturesque red house boats, and not far away stands a beautiful bird-watching tower from where it is easy to spot white-tailed eagles and other birds.

Here you can either go for a hike on the nature path and learn about grazing sheep and fishing while picking sea buckthorn berries along the path; or you could rent a kayak and explore the Archipelago from the water.

The land is rising in this area, and in a few hundred years there will be a land bridge between Finland and Sweden here. Right now, however, the autumn colours of the trees and shrubs and the grey-blue Baltic sea make it a beautiful sight.

You can take a tent and camp at any of the campfire sites, or if you prefer a little bit more comfort then one of the dozen accommodation options in the area is for you. A great experience are the glass igloos at Kalle’s Inn, which let you see – with some luck – the Northern Lights from your bed!

Rokua

Staying with the Ice Age and UNESCO theme, we travel further north and stop at Rokua National Park and the Rokua Geopark, a UNESCO Global Geopark – the northernmost on the planet!

In Rokua you can see the remains of the Ice Age above the water in the form of esker ridges, sandy hills and kettle hole lakes. Hiking in the forest you can see the beautiful reindeer moss covering the forest floor, and you can stop at one of the day trip huts or kotas for a break, grill some marshmallows above the fire and then continue.

If you like to fish, bring your tackle and try to catch a fat autumn bass or pike!

There are a few free open wilderness huts in the national park which are inviting for a stay, or then you can enjoy the comforts of the Rokua Helath & Spa Hotel with a nice, warm sauna after a day in nature. Here you also could take part in a course about mushroom picking, as autumn is the prime season to gather these delicious forest treats.

Salla

Another few hours further up north is Salla – the self-proclaimed “Middle of Nowhere”. And what can you do in the middle of nowhere in autumn, you might wonder?

Well, if doing nothing and just relaxing isn’t what you’re looking for in a holiday, you could try hiking on the Karhunkierros in the close-by Oulanka National Park, or visit a reindeer farm and feed Rudolph and his family!

If you are interested in the history of Finland, visit the Salla Museum of War and Reconstruction, where you can find out more about the region from the early 1900s till the 1960s – an ideal activity for a rainy autumn day.

But these are just three things from a long list of activities which you can pursue in Salla, though we do recommend you plan for some down-time and relaxing in nature.

While you definitely can make use of the Everyman’s Right in “The Middle of Nowhere” and camp out there are also several accommodation options available in Salla which do not require you to bring your own tent.

Rovaniemi – The Gateway to Lapland

Turning our eyes even further north, we arrive in Rovaniemi, the gateway to Lapland.

Rovaniemi is a great stop along a trip north, and in itself worth a visit: there’s the Ounasvaara area where you can find berries and mushrooms while strolling up the hill, and the Arktikum Science Centre has interesting exhibitions which are worth exploring on a rainy day.

Obviously also a visit to Santa Claus is possible, and if you come in the last October weekend, make sure to check out the Arctic Weekend Event, the Finnish winter kick-off festival for ski and snowboard enthusiasts.

Hostel Café Koti is a cozy hostel, cafe & bar in the heart of Rovaniemi, but there are plenty of accommodation options in Rovaniemi for any budget.

From Rovaniemi it is possible to either continue towards the northeast and Saariselkä and Utsjoki, or northwest towards Kilpisjärvi.

Saariselkä

Saariselkä is an ideal location if you want to see Northern Lights in the autumn – they even have Aurora Cabins close to the village, from where you can observe these beautiful bands of celestial lights.

Besides being a prime spot for viewing Aurora Borealis you also can go mountain biking, hiking & backpacking and even pan for gold

Best of all, from the village of Saariselkä it’s a five minute walk and you’re in the Urho Kekkonen National Park, one of Finland’s prettiest national parks with great views and beautiful nature.

Saariselkä has many great accommodation options, from cozy cabins to Igloo Hotels and luxurious villas. And of course you can always pitch your tent at a camp site in the Urho Kekkonen National Park or the Hammastunturi Wilderness.

Utsjoki

If you continue north past Saariselkä you’ll come to Utsjoki, the northernmost village in Finland, which shares a border with Norway. Between the two countries flows the Tenojoki, one of Europe’s best salmon rivers, so if you’re a fishermen or women then this alone already means you know what to bring!

Utsjoki being a small village far up north also makes it a prime location to view Northern Lights as there is little light pollution here.

Autumn is the best time to view Aurora Borealis, as it does not get as cold as in winter – do bring a warm jacket and long underwear though.

You also can enjoy many unique nature areas up here in Utsjoki: the Kaldoaivi Wilderness Area in the northeast, or hike in the beautiful and very unique Kevo Strict Nature Reserve in the west with its marvellous, deep canyon. Here you can camp out and watch the stars from the comfort of your tent, or book a stay with one of the accommodation option in the village of Utsjoki.

Kilpisjärvi

If you head toward the northwest from Rovaniemi you’ll get to experience the drive along Tornionjoki River, the 2nd longest river in Finland and which creates a natural border to Sweden.

From a distance you will already see Saana, the beautiful mountain which overlooks the small village of Kilpisjärvi and the lake of the same name. From the village you can start on one of several trails which leads you either into the Käsivarsi Wilderness Area and Halti, Finland’s highest summit, or you can go hiking in Malla Strict Nature Reserve which is home to the highest waterfall of Finland.

In Malla you also can hike towards the border with Sweden and Norway, and put a foot and hand down in each of the three countries!

Up here autumn is always a week or two more advanced than down south, and so the colourful hills and yellow birch trees are the first to arrive here.

Kilpisjärvi is also a superb place to view the Northern Lights, with a high probability to see them – if it’s not cloudy. You can stay in a gueshouse, hotel or a traditional cabin when in Kilpisjärvi, for example the Kilpisjärvi Retkeilykeskus.

Autumn – the best outdoor time of the year

Autumn is the best time to enjoy outdoor trips in Finland: mosquitoes and other bugs are gone, daytime temperatures are really comfortable between +12°C and +19°C, and when the sun is out you can have the best backpacking day ever.

Autumn nights allow you to see the Northern Lights, and even with the absence of the magnetic waves from outer space a sky full of beautiful stars is something inspiring to see.

We hope you are packing your backpack and head north to one of these beautiful locations – if you do, make sure to share your experiences with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.