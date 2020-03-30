Emergency measures against coronavirus extended until 13th May

Restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs will stay closed to customers even longer - until the end of May.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has announced that the government will extend emergency legislation which was put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, until 13th May.

The PM have a statement at a Monday evening press conference where she thanked everyone who had obeyed the restrictions so far.

The extended measures means that internal border control – the Uusimaa lockdown – a ban on meetings of 10 or more people and distance learning for students will all continue for a month longer than originally announced.

Furthermore, restaurants and bars will stay closed until 31st May.

Parliament will get the chance to vote on the new package of measures before they are finalised.

Although students will have to continue with distance learning until the middle of May, there is a good chance the disruption will continue until the end of term, with officials making plans now to extend these exceptional education arrangements, if it becomes necessary to contain the pandemic.

There will be tighter restrictions at the northern and western borders with Sweden and Norway to further limit traffic; and to halt passenger traffic coming in by sea except for goods and freight transport.

The Government also says it will increase testing for coronavirus to identify cases and curb the virus. Healthcare and social welfare personnel “must always be tested if there is even the slightest suspicion of illness” the government says in a statement.

