Defence Ministers use Nordic hotline for the first time

The video conferencing network allows ministers to discuss security matters over a secure video link.

Nordic Defence Ministers have used a special crisis hotline for the first time, to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

According Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen (Centre), it’s common practice for Nordic colleagues to discuss shared interests in times of crisis and conflicts, however this was the first time they’ve used a special tech solution to have their conversation.

“We discussed the security situation in Iraq and the preconditions for a coalition against Isis” Kaikkonen says in a statement.

“There is a shared desire that cooperation against terrorism could continue in the region, in cooperation with the Iraqi administration” he adds.

According to Ministry of Defence the new hotline was introduced last year, and allows the ministers to communicate over a special secure video link.

