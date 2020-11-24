Damaged Viking Grace arrives in Naantali for repairs

Hundreds of passengers spent Saturday night on board after the ferry ran aground close to Mariehamn harbour in Åland.

The Viking Grace passenger ferry, which ran aground in Åland over the weekend, has arrived under its own power in Naantali on Tuesday morning for repairs.

Hundreds of passengers spent Saturday night on board after the ferry hit rocks near Mariehamn harbour, but there were no injuries and no need to evacuate passengers.

The damage to the vessel is being examined in more detail, but the initial estimate is that it sustained only minor damage to a propeller when it ran aground.

The Viking Grace sailed from Åland to Turku using her own engines on Sunday and then continued on Tuesday morning to Naantali shipyard. While the Grace is under repair, it will be replaced on the Turku to Stockholm route by the M/S Gabriella.

This is the second grounding involving a Viking Line ship in the Archipelago recently. In September the M/S Amorella also ran aground, prompting the evacuation of the passengers on board.

Nobody was injured in that incident which happened with the ship grounding, before the captain steered the vessel towards a nearby island to stabilize it on shallow ground, even as water was coming into some areas of the ship.

You might also be interested in: