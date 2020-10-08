Crash figures show low levels of young driver deaths

The risk of accidents for young people is still higher than other age groups, but deaths are falling.

New figures published on Thursday show a low level of young driver deaths, despite several cases recently of teenagers killed in car wrecks.

Data released by the Accident Information Institute OTI shows that from January until the end of August there were 155 fatal car crashes in Finland, resulting in 167 deaths. Those numbers are based on preliminary data provided by the Road Accident Investigation Board.

According to the new figures drivers under the age of 25 caused just 20 of those crashes which is a record low number – however the risk of accidents for young people is still higher than other age groups.

“For young drivers, the development of road safety this year looks positive when looking at the number of the most serious, fatal, road accidents” says OTI researcher Salla Salenius.

There were also fewer accidents involving young drivers on two wheels. By the end of August there were no fatal moped accidents, and five fewer motorbike accidents compared with the year before.

“Summer is a crucial time for moped riders and motorcyclists, this year went in a positive direction and there were fewer accidents than last year” says Salenius.

In the first eight months of this year there were 18 cyclists and 15 pedestrians kill in road accidents – up slightly from the previous year.

Four 13-year olds injured in Vaasa crash

The new figures on fatal crashes is welcome, but the dangers of under-age driving were highlighted in Ostrobothnia overnight.

Four 13-year olds were injured in a car crash in Vaasa, with estimates the vehicle was being driven at 140km.

Rescue crews were called to the scene around 01:00 on Highway 3 near Vaasa ABC. All four of the youngsters got out of the vehicle unaided and were taken to hospital, with one of them reportedly more seriously injured than the others.

They were the only occupants of the car which caught fire after they escaped from the wreckage.