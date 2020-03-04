Coronavirus latest: Public events to go ahead; new info points being set up; 72 hour preparedness advice

The government is ramping up efforts to inform the public as well as people arriving into the country about the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left) says there’s currently no Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic in Finland, and therefore no no need to cancel public events.

In other European countries sports events and large expos have been canceled, and on Wednesday Italy announced that all schools would be closed for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak there.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says they’ve so far tested more than 200 people. There have been seven confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Finland: six domestic cases linked to travel in Italy, and one case of a tourist from China. THL says all the cases identified in Finland have been mild.

“It is probable that cases of the illness may be found in Finland as a result of tourism and other international travel” says the latest THL advisory notice.

“Rapid identification of cases is important so that effective control measures can be implemented to reduce the risk of further infections.”

At a Wednesday briefing, Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) took the chance to remind people that there is a nationwide toll-free helpline providing general information on the coronavirus outbreak.

Help is available in Finnish and if possible Swedish and English on 0295 535 535.

New info points at ports and airports

Meanwhile new information points are being set up at Finland’s passenger ports and commercial airports, to provide travelers with information about Covid-19.

The material will be produced by THL and available in 11 languages included Finnish, Swedish, Estonian, Chinese and Italian.

These information points will also have roll-up signs in Finnish, Swedish and English informing passengers about hand-washing, and cough hygiene.

The Ministry for Social Affairs and Health says it aims to have the new info points up and running as soon as possible.

Keeping stocked for 72 hours

The Ministry of Interior is reminding people in Finland that it’s a good idea to have a 72-hour supply of food and other essential items at home in case of emergencies.

The 72tuntia.fi campaign was launched last autumn with the backing of the Finnish Central Organisation for Civil Protection SPEK, the Finnish Red Cross, the Ministry of Agriculture, and other civil society organisations.

The website gives practical advice on being prepared to stay safe and warm inside in a variety of different scenarios including power cuts and produced a brochure listing some of the things you might need to stock at home.

Although the information is not specifically designed for an epidemic like Covid-19, there are many practical tips which could come in useful in the event that people need to self-isolate due to health concerns.