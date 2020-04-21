Coronavirus found at Helsinki daycare centres

Daycare centres in the capital city are currently only seeing 20% of the enrolled children during the coronavirus pandemic

Two dozen cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among staff working across 18 difference daycare centres in the Finnish capital.

The City of Helsinki says that two children at daycare centres have also contracted Covid-19, and the city’s early childhood education staff are working with health authorities to prevent the further spread of infections.

“The day care centres in which coronavirus cases have been diagnosed are located in different parts of Helsinki. We have advised caregivers to be on the lookout for possible symptoms and contact health care professionals at the first sign of coronavirus-related symptoms” says Liisa Pohjolainen, head of the city’s Education Division.

“Our current understanding is that the infections among the staff of the municipal day care centres have mainly originated from outside the centres” she adds.

There are 336 municipal daycare centres operating in Helsinki, serving around 27,000. However only about 20% of enrolled children are currently using the service.

“We are monitoring changes in the participation rates on a daily basis. Parents and guardians have done a great job following the official recommendation to care for their children at home, if possible” explains Satu Järvenkalla, head of Helsinki’s Early Childhood Education Unit.