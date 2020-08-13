Coronavirus: Finnair cuts Europe flights but adds domestic services

Ongoing travel restrictions and a lack of demand mean a number of European services are being scaled back; but the airline is increasing its Lapland flights.

Finland’s national airline Finnair says it will need to cut the frequency of some European flight services during September as countries start to impose new travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the airline will maintain largely the same route network that is operating during August, the lower-than-expected demand from passengers means there will be fewer flights to those airport.

Services from Helsinki to Nice in the South of France, and Helsinki to Turku, will be cut completely during September; and the planned resumption of Helsinki to Tampere services will be postponed the airline says.

“The corona situation has changed in many countries in recent weeks, which is why several countries have imposed new travel restrictions” says Mikka Turtiainen, Vice President of Market Management at Finnair.

“There are still no connecting passengers from Asia and the United States to support European flights because of severe travel restrictions in these regions. Also, the local demand is more moderate than estimated due to the same estrictions. Therefore, we must adjust flights accordingly” Turtiainen says.

However due to domestic demand Finnair is increasing its services to Lapland from September: up to eight flight each week from Helsinki to Ivalo and Kiitilä; and nine flights a week to Kuusamo. There will continue to be 28 weekly flights between the capital city and Rovaniemi.