Coronavirus cluster: Hundreds of students switch to distance learning

5.3% of coronavirus tests at the school in Vantaa have come back positive since mass screening was ordered by the city's chief physician.

Hundreds of students at a school in Vantaa have switched to distance learning this morning after a coronavirus outbreak, with the city’s chief physician ordering tests for all the pupils and staff at the school.

At least 34 students at Kilteri school have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks, with 17 of those cases coming since Friday when mass screening of students began. Out of 316 new samples taken from students, some 5.3% tested positive.

“Cases are from differed classes and grade levels. The majority of those infected have no known clear source of infection other than school” the City of Vantaa says in a bulletin.

Some students who were already quarantined due to previously identified cases will be tested again, and parents are being provided with instructions on how to apply for tests.

“We were on this distance studying already in spring but right now we are still making the change” says Mia Saarelainen, Deputy Rector at Kilteri school, adding that it’s a strain for the teachers.

“I think some are taking this quite well but of course some are just trying to cope in this situation” she tells News Now Finland.

There are a total of 550 students and 50 teachers at the high school, and they’ll be taking part in distance learning until 20th December.