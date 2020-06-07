Coronavirus: 17 new cases and 1 news death reported

The latest news on the novel coronavirus in Finland finds the epidemic continues to slow.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL say there have been 17 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, and one new death.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in Finland to almost 7,000 with 323 fatalities.

During the most recent seven day monitoring period, from 29th May to 4th June, there were 155 new coronavirus cases detected – this is down sharply from the previous seven day period when 233 new cases were detected.

Although the epidemic has continued to slow, the situation is different around the country and the majority of cases have been found in Uusimaa region.

There are currently 40 people in hospital receiving treatment for coronavirus-related symptoms and six of those patients are being treated in intensive care.

Almost all of those hospital patients are in Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, with only seven patients in other regions and no Covid-19 patients at all currently receiving treatment in Pirkanmaa Hospital District which covers hospitals in Tampere, Sastamala, Valkeakoski and Nokia.