Checkpoints ready: Parliament approves government plans to isolate Uusimaa

You'll need to show some identity, and be prepared to answer questions about the reason for your journey if you want to cross into or out of the Uusimaa region.

The Finnish Parliament has approved a government plan to impose temporary restrictions on the southern Uusimaa region, to stop people moving into and out of the area for the next three weeks.

The vote came late Friday night, after the legislation was stuck in committee stage because of issues with the way it was drafted.

However, authorities can now go ahead and start blocking roads from midnight. During the day on Friday, police had already started to move barriers into place in anticipation of the votes.

“The police hope that each citizen bears his or her responsibility for the situation and does not overburden the police with [Uusimaa] border controls. The police control the movement with the help of roadblocks and 24-hour checkpoints” explains Lasse Aapio, Helsinki’s Chief of Police.

“We will strive to make the traffic flow as smoothly as possible during the movement restriction. Anyone crossing the Uusimaa border must therefore be prepared to present at the checkpoint sufficient oral or written justification or reason for their movement. The police will make a necessity assessment on a case-by-case basis” he adds.

Military conscripts are also being drafted in – unarmed – to assist police with roadblock duties.

Drivers are warned to carry their identity card or passport, and be prepared to give their name, place of residence, destination and reason for the journey if asked by police officers or army conscripts.