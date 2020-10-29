Border Guard arrest three men in illegal Russia crossing

This is the first time in 2020 that Border Guards have detected anyone walking over the border from Russia into North Karelia.

The Finnish Border Guard say they arrested three men who apparently crossed into Finland from Russia-

The incident happened on Thursday morning and the North Karelia Border Guard says the men were spotted walking near the small community of Värtsilä, which is east of the town of Tohmajärvi.

The men were picked up by guards at a road near the border, and have now applied for asylum in Finland.

The border guard has launched an investigation into the circumstances of how they crossed into the country, and is in touch with authorities in Russia as well.