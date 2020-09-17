Barack Obama’s new book to be published in Finnish

The memoir, called 'A Promised Land' - or 'Luvattu Maa' in Finnish - is published in print and as an e-book two months from now on 17th November.

The new book by former US President Barack Obama will be published in November in 25 languages, including Finnish.

Obama’s memoir, ‘A Promised Land’ – or ‘Luvattu Maa’ in Finnish – tells in his own words the journey to becoming America’s 44th president. According to local publisher Otava, the book gives a personal description of his political career and the milestones of his first term in office from 2008 to 2012.

“Obama reflects on the role of the president and presents unique and in-depth reflections on the extent of the president’s power, as well as its limits, and insightful remarks on the dynamics of US party politics and international diplomacy” Otava says in a press release.

The book recounts international trips to Moscow, Cairo, Beijing and other cities – but although Obama visited Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, Norway and Russia he did not come to Finland during his presidency.

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one” the former president writes on Twitter.

“In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody” he says.

The book will be published two months from now on 17th November in print form and as an e-book in Finnish, and also internationally in English.