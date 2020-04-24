Woman remanded in custody in Iraq ‘faked death’ case

Police think a former asylum seeker who went back to Iraq faked his death, and then his daughter got compensation from the European Court of Human Rights.

A 23-year old woman was remanded in custody on Friday at the Western Uusimaa District Court, in connection with the case of an Iraqi man whose death police think was faked.

The woman is facing fraud and forgery charges, and is believed to be the daughter of an Iraqi asylum seeker called Ali, who went back voluntarily to his homeland after his application was rejected by Finnish authorities.

Ali was then apparently killed soon after he got back to Iraq – shot three times – and his daughter took the case to the European Court of Human Rights where Finland was found to have breached international law by not properly assessing the risks to his life.

Earlier this week police said they thought Ali’s death certificate was forged.

In court on Friday the suspect was accompanied by an interpreter, while the investigating officer from the National Bureau of Investigations joined proceedings via video link.

In the European Court of Human Rights case last autumn, Finland was ordered to pay Ali’s daughter Noor €20,000 for the suffering her father’s death had apparently caused.

You might also be interested in: