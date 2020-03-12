Rapper convicted over restaurant bathroom sex offense

Rapper Nikke Ankara had denied the charges that he grabbed a woman and coerced her into sexual acts in a restaurant bathroom in July 2017.

Finnish rapper Nikke Ankara – the stage name of Niiles Hiirola – has been convicted and fined by the Helsinki District Court of a sex offense.

The court found that in July 2017 Ankara was in a Helsinki restaurant, when he grabbed a woman he didn’t know, and pulled her into the men’s bathroom.

Prosecutors said that inside the bathroom Ankara pushed the woman against a wall, forcibly kissed her, tried to take off her clothes and groped her breasts.

Ankara had previously written about the allegation on his Facebook page, and denied the charges.

“I really hope and believe justice will be done” he said in February this year.

On Thursday afternoon the court found him guilty of sexual coercion, and fined him one hundred day fines totaling €2,900; ordered him to pay the victim €1,200; and pay the state a crime victim charge of €80.