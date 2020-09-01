Porvoo police shooting trial begins, as suspects deny attempted murder

The shooting incident in Porvoo lead to a police chase and dramatic arrest in August 2019.

Two brothers from Sweden have denied charges of attempted murder in the shooting of police officers in Porvoo last year.

Their trial began in District Court on Tuesday morning with Raymond Granholm, born in 1994, and his brother Richard Granholm, born in 1989, facing 13 charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and hostage-taking.

Prosecutors say the brothers – Raymond has Swedish nationality, while Richard has dual Finnish and Swedish nationality – tried to buy weapons online before the August 2019 incident which saw two Porvoo police officers apparently ambushed and shot in an industrial area of the town, and had their weapons stolen.

There was a nationwide manhunt for the suspects who were eventually apprehended 20 hours later after a car chase, in the town of Ikaalinen near Tampere.

During the chase the suspects fired at police again while attempting to escape. There’s so far been no clear motive given for their actions.

One of the police officers was in hospital for several weeks after the incident receiving treatment for his gunshot injuries.

