Police: serious crime in Helsinki “increased significantly”

Inspector Jari Koski highlights some recent examples of violent attacks in the Finnish capital that officers are currently investigating.

The number of serious violent crimes in the Finnish capital has surged during the spring and summer.

According to Inspector Jari Koski from the Violent Crimes Unit of Helsinki Police while the number of common assaults has been declining “the number of serious violent crimes reported to the police has increased significantly.”

Inspector Koski writes that the trend is worrying and that it’s difficult to pinpoint a single clear reason for the development. He says that coronavirus had its role to play, but drugs and mental health issues were often a factor.

Koski notes that while people with a foreign background are over-represented in crimes, when it comes to serious violent crimes the victims and the perpetrators are “still mostly Finns.”

“In many serious violent crimes, the common denominator is deprivation and exclusion” writes Inspector Koski who adds that those involved in the crime might not always be willing to investigate the matter with the police, or reveal the identity of their attacker even when it is known.

Recent violent incidents

In a blog post, Inspector Koski details several violent incidents that have taken place recently in Helsinki, which police are currently investigating.

Last Monday evening 17th August two people were stabbed by a man with a screwdriver, in a Malminkartano restaurant. Police say the suspect was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the attack.

Another incident on 19th August this time in Kansalaistori involved a fight between two men which resulted in one of them stabbing the other in the thigh with a knife. Although police know the identity of the suspect they haven’t been able to find him yet.

And last Thursday 20th August Inspector Koski highlights a violent incident when a taxi driver was punched by a passenger on their journey to Kuusitie. When the passenger got out of the car without paying and fled to a nearby building, the driver followed him where the customer hit him on the head with a hammer, and started punching and kicking the driver.

