Police make arrests after shot fired at Helsinki restaurant

The injured person has been taken to hospital, and police say there's several people they would still like to speak to about the incident.

Police in Helsinki say they’ve made several arrests after a shooting at a Helsinki restaurant which left one person injured.

It happened on Snellmaninkatu which runs north to south from Kruununhaka neighbourhood through Helsinki University campus, past the House of the Estates and the Bank of Finland, to Senate Square. There are a number of bars and restaurants on the street.

The Helsinki Police Twitter account first reported the incident just before 22:00 on Wednesday evening and say one person was injured in the restaurant after a shot was fired.

Police have made several arrests at the scene of the incident, and the victim has been taken to hospital for treatment. Officers are conducting a technical investigation at the scene, and have recovered the weapon.

Earlier, police announced they were looking for a group of 4-5 people who left the scene, and that a suspect was dressed in black.

However by 22:35 they said there is no danger to anyone else, and that things had returned to normal on Snellmaninkatu. More information is expected to be released on Thursday morning.