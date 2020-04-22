Police looking into Helsinki, North Savo care home deaths

At least 48 elderly patients died at Helsinki nursing homes, and another 11 in North Savo.

Police in Helsinki and North Savo are looking into a number of coronavirus deaths at elderly care homes.

In the capital, a request has been made to investigate whether the nursing homes or those responsible for their operations have committed crimes in violation of laws that are in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

At least 48 elderly people are known to have died from coronavirus-like illnesses in Helsinki.

Inquiries are ongoing but Markku Silen from the Helsinki Police Department says it’s not yet clear whether an official preliminary investigation should be opened by officers. That would only happen if there is reason to suspect that a crime has been committed. Silen says the request for an investigation wasn’t aimed at one specific nursing home, but to nursing homes in Helsinki in general.

Meanwhile Helsingin Sanomat reports that police in North Savo are looking into the deaths of 11 elderly patients at the Kallionsydän care home. Those deaths account for a third of the residents of the 30-bed facility and were first reported earlier in April.