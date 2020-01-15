Police College senior sergeant charged with sex abuse crimes

The prosecution alleges the teacher committed a number of crimes of a sexual nature against a fellow instructor and students at the college.

An instructor at the Police University College Polamk in Tampere has been charged with sexual abuse and sexual harassment in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the senior sergeant groped a colleague and several trainees and was in breach of good conduct regulations both during his official duties and in his free time.

Other charges were considered, but the statute of limitations had expired.

The sergeant denies the charges with his lawyers claiming that some amount of physical contact would happen in the normal course of training police officers.

The sergeant was suspended from his job in spring 2019, and remains suspended while the court case is ongoing.