Police call for witnesses after Lapland car bomb

The explosive device was planted underneath the vehicle and detonated in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police in Lapland are asking for potential witnesses to come forward after a device exploded underneath a rental car used by the Finnish Border Guard.

The incident happened shortly before 01:00 in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Pudas neighbourhood of Tornio – a town on the border with Sweden.

Police want to trace the driver of a small red car seen on Aarnintie; a moped rider also seen on Aarnintie; three men walking from Aarnintie to Thurevikinkatu; and two other men wearing white and black hoodies seen on Länsipohjankatu heading towards Miukki, and are asking them to come forward with any information they might have.

In a press release, Lapland Police say the explosive device was placed under the vehicle, but there was no information about whether anyone was injured in the blast.