Police bust huge cannabis farm operation in Kerava

Investigators suspect the culprits started out a few years ago in another warehouse location, and then expanded their growing capacity.

Eastern Uusimaa Police say they’ve busted a large professionally-run cannabis farm in Kerava.

Investigators suspect that two people were behind the operation which may have started as early as 2018 in a second location. In June this year police seized 150 cannabis plants in different growth stages and say the suspects were likely intending to expand their farming operations.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that even before the seizure, the drugs would have had time to be grown and sold for more than €380,000” says Rauno Jämsä who is heading up the investigation for Eastern Uusimaa Police.

Police seized around 50kg of marijuana, the finished product ready to be sold with an estimated street value of €850,000.

“Among other items, two properties owned by the suspects have also been confiscated during the preliminary investigation” Jämsä adds.

Police have completed the first part of the investigation with the case now being transferred to the prosecutor’s office.