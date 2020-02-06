Fox News says Tampere is Europe’s 8th deadliest city

The statistics are based on the number of murders per 100,000 people who live there - and note that American cities are much much worse when it comes to murders.

American media outlet Fox News Channel says that Tampere is Europe’s eighth deadliest city.

In a story on its website, the conservative network notes that European cities are much safer than US cities when it comes to murders – and don’t even rank at all among the top 50 global cities with high murder rates – but still Fox decided to make their own ranking of Europe’s most deadly locations.

They’re using data based on the number of murders per 100,000 population from a 2019 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime report.

“Finland has some of the highest crime rates of the Nordic countries” says Fox News, ranking Tampere ahead of Amsterdam and Budapest with 2.2 murders per 100,000 people.

Other cities making the Fox News ‘deadliest’ top 10 include Marseille in France; and Belfast in Northern Ireland.

The top three deadliest cities in Europe on the Fox list are all found in Lithuania: Klaipeda with 3.9 murders per 100,000 people; the capital Vilnius also with 3.9 murders per 100,000 people; and Kaunas with 5.4 murders per 100,000 people.

The Fox News story does note that the deadliest city in Europe has a murder rate less than one-tenth of the deadliest American city St. Louis Missouri, where the murder rate it 60.9 per 100,000 inhabitants.