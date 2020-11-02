Fines for Greenpeace protesters who climbed Parliament columns

Eight activists were convicted and fined for their part in the stunt which took place in March 2019.

A group of Greenpeace protesters have been convicted and sentenced to fines for climbing up the columns outside Parliament to hang a banner urging climate change.

The incident took place in March 2019 and Helsinki District Court found eight people guilty. Each will pay a 30-day fine for disturbing the peace, and must surrender their climbing equipment to authorities.

Several hundred people had gathered outside the Parliament building to watch the climbers ascend the stone columns and unfurl a banner which read ‘climate action now.’

At the time some members of parliament applauded the protesters’ actions, while others said the police should have done more to stop them.

