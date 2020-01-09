Court case begins for SUPO officer accused of stealing secrets

Prosecutors think the employee was accessing the files to find research material for a book.

Helsinki District Court is hearing the preliminary case of a former employee at Finland’s security police SUPO, who is suspected of stealing secret documents.

According to the National Bureau of Investigation, who carried out the initial investigation, the employee allegedly accessed documents about counter-intelligence operation and security cooperation with international agencies.

The employee also allegedly accessed secret files about the Syrian conflict, asylum seekers and Isis that were held by SUPO.

It is thought the employee was looking for material to write a book about SUPO, and they face between four months and four years in prison if found guilty.

Due to the national security implications, the preliminary court proceedings are being held in closed session.