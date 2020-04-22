Åland Post management facing drugs and tax evasion charges

The charges stem from alleged crimes committed in 2016 and 2017.

A number of senior managers at Ålands Post are facing charges of drugs offenses, tax evasion and smuggling.

Six people in total, including the CEO Henrik Bartil Lundberg, and CFO Johan Michael Sundblom are being charged by the prosecutor’s office after a preliminary investigation.

The case centres around a company registered in the Channel Islands, which brought tablets classified as medicines and doping substances from the USA.

The company had an agreement with Åland Post to receive, store and then forward the products to the customers who bought them.

Åland Post is suspected of providing customs with false information about the products, and therefore of facilitating illegal imports and exports.

The Åland Government is the sole owner of Åland Post, and the crimes are suspected to have taken place in 2016 and 2017.