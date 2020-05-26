Turku plans drive-in entertainment for coronavirus summer

Events include cinema, concerts, karaoke and improv theatre in the grounds of the Exhibition Centre.

The Turku Exhibition Centre has come up with an imaginative summer programme to bring audiences together for concerts, cinema, comedy and karaoke – but still comply with social distancing regulations.

The venue is converting part of its grounds into a drive-in entertainment space where audiences will stay in their cars while watching, listening or even taking part in the shows.

“The coronavirus has hit the events sector particularly hard, and we are all looking for ways to cope with this catastrophic phase in different cities” says Turku Fair and Congress Oy’s Managing Director Marja Pekkanen.

A mobile stage with giant screens will be brought to the fairground and a limited number of cars will be able to drive in – at a cost of up to €35 – allowing up to 500 people to safely keep their distance from each other but still see the show.

The programme launches next Wednesday 3rd June with a stand-up comedy show; and later shows will feature a karaoke-inspired performance; a cello ensemble; and improv theatre.

During July the space will be converted into a drive-in cinema with a range of films showing for a few days at a time, before the selection changes.

“My message is that, hey, we’re alive and we believe in the importance of encounters in the future” says Pekkanen.