Tiny dining: Finland’s ‘smallest restaurant’ is up for sale, and looking for just the right buyer

Tanskalainen Voileipä has been making traditional Danish smørrebrød open sandwiches since 1964, serving generations of customers with recipes that stretch back 100 years.

A tiny restaurant in Töölö, part of the Helsinki neighbourhood’s fabric for more than half a century, is up for sale – but the new owners will have to commit to maintaining the unique atmosphere and vintage recipes that hark back to another era in food culture.

“We are the smallest restaurant in Finland. Definitely! We have two seats inside and we also have this terrace table in the summertime, and then we have four seats!” exclaims Aimo Lindgren who has owned and operated Tanskalainen Voileipä – Danish Sandwiches – on Cygnaeuksenkatu with his wife for the last seven years.

The restaurant’s history however, goes back much further than that.

The first sandwiches were served up in 1964 by a Finn who’d been evacuated to Denmark during the war as a boy, and was housed with a family that owned a butchers shop – where Danish-style open sandwiches called smørrebrød were traditionally made and sold.

Introducing the concept to Finnish customers in 1964 proved to be a big success, especially with recipes from the original Danish host family which have remained a closely guarded secret to this day, known to only a couple of people. The traditional liver pate recipe, and rémoulade sauce for roast beef sandwiches, date back more than 100 years.

“This is something that has been established in this neighbourhood, and it has got a very strong position in the local people who are living here. Of course many of them are our clients and it’s like a social thing to come here and talk about life and talk about things what are happening in Helsinki and Finland and the neighbourhood” says Raimo, who grew up just a few streets away and fondly remembers visiting the restaurant as a child with his father.

“We have a very strong social place in people’s lives” he adds.

Tiny dining in a Danish time capsule

Step inside the little restaurant and you’ll be transported back in time, with vintage pictures on the walls, Danish ornaments and souvenirs – some which have been fixtures since the early 1960s. There’s Danish flags and of course a replica of Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue.

It’s not fussy or dusty, but wistful and nostalgic.

“We wanted to respect the original interior of the place and that’s why we have kept it as it is. It’s the traditional part of it and we just love it that way, and our clients do as well” says Aimo.

But of course it’s the food that keeps customers returning for the smørrebrød, in the case of some loyal diners, for three generation. Famous clients include two Finnish presidents – one likes the roast beef sandwich, another hasn’t changed their order of liver pate with crispy bacon in 30 years – as well as politicians, artists and local residents.

“A couple of things keep people to come back. Our old original Danish recipes, tradition, good feeling and feng shui coming in like the 1960s walking into our little restaurant. Quality and good food.”

On the menu customers find curried herring, shrimp, and salmon; veal, roast beef, smoked ham, and steak; and of course Danish beer.

But after making thousands of sandwiches, the Lindgrens are hanging up their chef’s aprons and looking for a new buyer for the restaurant – someone who will commit to preserving – but developing – this slice of social history.

“It’s very difficult. It’s like selling your child. This has become very very dear to us and we love the place” says Aimo.

“I have a very long relationship to this place as a client also, and it’s going to be very difficult to move on and let somebody take over”

“But we are looking for a suitable candidate to do that so that they will also carry on the tradition and not change it too much.”