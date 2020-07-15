Tampere’s Blockfest canceled, despite improved virus situation

Organisers had hoped to put on the music event late in August but the difficulties of social distancing, and trying to bring in foreign stars, proved insurmountable.

Organisers of the annual Blockfest music festival in Tampere have decided to cancel this year’s event despite the improved coronavirus situation in Pirkanmaa region, and permission for large scale events to go ahead.

Blockfest was due take place over the weekend of 21st and 22nd August and had included performers like 50 Cent, Migos, JVG, Kube, Saweetie and Trippie Redd in the lineup this year, among others.

Organisers say they had been actively looking at the options for putting on the festival during that same weekend, however, they say social distancing rules and the difficulties of bringing in foreign music stars was a deciding factor in canceling until 2021.

“The decision is based on several obstacles, one of the biggest of which is the policy that each customer must have their own seat at a table or similar level” says producer Kalle Kallonen.

“In addition, flying US stars into Finland with quarantine regulations, lack of flights connections and other detailed posed challenges for this summer” Kallonen adds.

Kallonen says their aim was not only to be able to put the festival on as planned, but to support Finland’s domestic event industry, and the people working in it from performers to behind-the-scenes staff.

“It is precisely on behalf of artists, partners, employees and visitors that cancelling the event is most annoying. We wanted to do our best for Blockfest 2020” the festival says in a statement.

Anyone who bought tickets for this year’s even will be able to use them next year instead, with. Organisers are promising bring international music stars, as well as Finnish artists, to Tampere in 2021.

