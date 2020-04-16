Summer festivals press pause, waiting for government coronavirus decision

The Prime Minister says she'll make a decision this month about whether Finland's summer festival scene is canceled or not, due to coronavirus.

Festival organisers are hoping for a clear indication from the government about the fate of their summer events.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) said this week that she would announce a decision in April about whether festivals are allowed to go ahead as planned or if they’ll be canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

But there are already questions being asked about what a ban on festivals would look like, and whether there would be a financial aid package for events that are called off.

“Festivals are a really big part of cultural life, particularly in summer. They’re the platform for all kinds of culture and arts and you can imagine what it means if it is canceled for one year” says Kai Amberla, Executive Director of Finland Festivals.

Some other European countries like France, Germany and Belgium have already announced a summer festival shutdown, with further decisions to be made at key dates in mid-July and the end of August about whether it’s safe to resume cultural life again.

“They are talking about canceling festivals, but we don’t know what is meant by that. Is it huge rock festivals, or will the same rules apply to a smaller chamber music festival where there might be 50 people. It’s a very diverse field we’re talking about” Kai Amberla tells News Now Finland.

“The reality is that most festivals are a lot of classical music, dance, theater, film festivals, and we also have a lot of family festivals where there are activities for kids. This is the crucial thing to remember, it’s very diverse” he adds.

Looking for more financial help

The government has already announced a broad €40 million support scheme for the arts to cover April and May but the sector will need another bailout over the normally busy summer months, insiders say.

“My main duty is to lobby the government and the Ministry of Culture that we need a package of subsidies. The current package covers not only festivals but theaters, museums, symphony orchestras and opera. We need a similar package for June, July and August as well” says Finland Festivals’ Kai Amberla.

“As you can see it’s a rather difficult situation because all the other sectors of society also need packages.”

The larger summer festivals in particular are regional economic engines.

The Savonlinna Opera Festival is estimated to bring in €20 million to the area as visitors book hotel rooms, and spend in local businesses. A 2019 study found that the average visitor to Savonlinna during the festival spends €300 each.

“We are talking about pretty remarkable sums that are important for the local economy” says Amberla.

Big summer music festivals

Some of the biggest events each summer in Finland are the marquee music events like Helsinki’s Flow Festival and Tuska, Pori Jazz, Ruis Rock in Turku, and Ilosaarirock in Joensuu.

They book artists and suppliers many months in advance, but now there’s only uncertainty at a key time of the year when they should be rolling out their big announcements to gin up excitement for the event.

The organisers of Pronvissi Festival in Seinäjoki are still moving forward with planning what they can for this year’s event, set to take place at the end of June. They welcome any speedy decision by the government because it would bring clarity to their situation.

“We are extremely glad to hear there is a timeline. The uncertainty that’s hovering above us and has been for a while already is making us more uncomfortable day by day and makes everything so much more difficult” says Head of Festival Sami Rumpunen.

Last year’s even attracted more than 73,000 music fans for the three-day event, and until coronavirus restrictions kicked in, ticket sales had been brisk well for this year’s line-up which includes Sunrise Avenue, Chemical Brothers, Charli XCX, Korn, JVG and System Of A Down among a host of other Finnish and international acts.

“To a certain point we are able to keep progressing without doing it full throttle, that’s what we are doing at the moment. We are still well able to make the festival happen if needed, and that’s what we are going towards until the government says otherwise” Rumpunen tells News Now Finland.

Innovations keep festivals alive

Although festival organisers won’t know officially one way or the other until later this month, some are already innovating or moving their dates.

Helsinki’s Pride Week, which attracted more than 100,00 people last year, has shifted from July to September, hopefully after coronavirus restrictions have ended; and the Midnight Sun Film Festival in Sodankylä is morphing into something new in a time of social distancing, and bringing the films into the living rooms of the audience.

“The current situation gives us the opportunity to do something new and unique. We hope that our loyal audience will stay with us even in these exceptional times” says Ari Lehtola, the festival’s executive director.

‘Innovate to survive’ is one of the key messages that Finland Festivals is hearing as well.

“A lot of festivals are going to have some sort of streaming. We are talking about very innovative people, the artists and management, so I’m sure we can see some nice ideas coming out of the crisis” says Kai Amberla.

“But we can’t go on like that forever. The main thing is to maintain the events, make sure they don’t go bankrupt, and continue next year.”