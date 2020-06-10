Popcorn summer: Finnkino announces cinema re-openings

There will be special social distancing measures in place as Finland's largest cinema chain announces a gradual re-opening of movies.

Finland’s biggest cinema chain Finnkino says it will start re-opening its cinemas, which have been closed during the coronavirus crisis.

Screens at Helsinki’s Tennispalatsi and Itis movie complexes, and at Turku’s Kinopalatsi will begin showing films from Wednesday 24th June. Tickets are already on sale.

The chain’s other cinemas will start to open gradually after that.

But due to ongoing social distancing recommendations to stop the spread of coronavirus, there will be some changes to the cinema experience.

Finnkino will only be selling a limited number of seats for each movie, with two empty spaces between groups. Screening times will be staggered to avoid congestion at the cinemas, and Finnkino is encouraging people to buy their tickets online in advance to reduce queues at ticket counters.

In addition, staff will do more regular and thorough cleanings, and there will be extra hand sanitizer points available. Staff might also be wearing face masks or gloves but this is not mandatory.

So what’s on show? The cinemas will be showing some first-run films and pre-screenings, as well as classics like Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Star War – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, and Cinema Paradiso.