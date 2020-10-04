Meet the berry picker turning a hobby into a cottage industry

A retiree in southwest Finland gets out into his local forest harvesting hundreds of liters of bilberries and lingonberries in buckets every year.

In the forests near Tammisaari one enterprising retiree has turned his hobby into a cottage industry by picking, packing and selling hundreds of liters of berries every year.

Across the country you can find more than 50 types of berries: about 37 of them are edible and more than a dozen are cultivated as crops. But when late summer and autumn comes around the forests are busy with Finns who want to pick their own bilberries – metsä mustikka; and lingonberries – puolukka.

The crops are usually destined for kitchens, to be cooked or frozen and saved for winter; although many end up on market stalls as well.

When Vidar Lindqvist started getting requests from friends for the berries he gathered in the forest, he didn’t realise it would soon turn into a booming little business that keeps him very active during retirement.

“I am a pensioner, since 2012, and I have been picking berries before that and also mushrooms and I think this is a very good hobby for pensioners rather than just sitting and watching TV or whatever” he tells News Now Finland.

This year already he’s picked 800 liters of berries in the forest near his home, and with 10 liters weighing approximately 6kg that means this former photographer has hauled at least 480kg of berries in buckets out of the forest.

It’s a hobby that Vidar thought he would never be able to do after being injured in a car accident in the 1970s. Doctors said as he got older he would have back problems but he reckons that picking berries has kept his back limber.

The biggest problem he faces now is how to clean off the leaves and twigs before getting them ready for sale to his customers: so he’s come up with a creative way to do it.

“Well, I have been wondering myself how to clean the lingonberries quickly, and I have used this fan before” he says, holding up a hairdryer.

“And there are a lot of leaves and branches and stuff like that. And then I thought well, I have a bigger fan! I have one like this. And this is really a bigger one because most of the leaves and branches are flying away with this air” Vidar explains.