Helsinki Biennial arts event postponed – perhaps until 2021

The arts event, held in cooperation with the City of Helsinki and HAM Helsinki Art Museum, was to celebrate the city's maritime characteristics.

The Helsinki Biennial, an international arts festival scheduled to bring 40 artists and art collectives from around the world to the capital this summer, is being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said on Wednesday morning that the crisis has meant production of the event is behind schedule and it definitely won’t open to the public on 12th June as originally planned.

”We have two options, either to open Helsinki Biennial at the beginning of August, or to postpone it until summer 2021. With our decision, we want to ensure the health and safety of the public and our artists, partners and employees” says Helsinki Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (NCP).

This year’s event was to have included art installations dotted around the Helsinki coastline and on islands, and is organised in cooperation with the City of Helsinki and the HAM Helsinki Art Museum as part of a wider strategy to strengthen the city’s international appeal, making the most of its maritime characteristics.