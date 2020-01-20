Flow announces more international acts for summer festival

The first wave of big name acts is unveiled for this year's Flow Festival which takes place in August.

Summer might seem like a long time away, but Finland’s festival season is just around the corner and one of the biggest arts events on the calendar each year has just announced the first wave of big international acts.

Flow Festival takes place the weekend of 14th August and unveiled three new British acts to headline this year: grime superstar Stormzy; eclectic R&B/electro pop act FKA Twigs; and soulful indie singer Michael Kiwanuka.

They’re joined by Finnish rapper Gettomasa; feminist punk band Bikini Kill; Jamaican new-wave reggae performer Koffee; super group Life Aid 2020 which is made up of members from Finnish bands Teksti-Tv 666 and HENRIK!; and British singer Mabel, whose single ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ was the most-played track by a foreign artist on Finnish radio stations last year.

They’re joining previously announced American indie-folk group Bon Iver, who last played at Flow Festival back in 2012.

